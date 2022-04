Brown (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Devils early, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Brown fought in the first period, but that wasn't what kept him out of the end of the game. He logged 10:18 of ice time in his Bruins debut, but it's possible he could be back out of the lineup with this injury news. If he misses time, Connor Clifton is likely to draw in on the third pairing.