Bruins' Josiah Didier: Picks up assist
Didier was credited with an assist and three hits on 15:55 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
The helper was his second of the preseason. Didier is signed to an AHL contract with the Baby Bruins, so he will likely be part of the next round of roster cuts, but will be a veteran presence on a young Providence defensive core.
