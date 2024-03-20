Brazeau scored two power-play goals, one of them the game-winner, in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Senators.

The 26-year-old rookie had a career night, snapping a nine-game point drought with tallies late in the second and third periods. Brazeau has worked his way onto the Bruins' second power-play unit and has flashed some skill in the AHL with 34 goals and 82 points in 116 games for Providence over the last two seasons, but a bottom-six assignment at even strength limits his fantasy potential, and through his first 13 NHL contests he's managed just three goals and four points.