Brazeau netted a power-play goal and dished out two hits during Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Brazeau cashed in on a loose puck in the final minute of the first period to set the Bruins on the path to victory. The 26-year-old continues to build on a career-year with seven goals and 15 points in 34 games in his sophomore season but has yet to establish the kind of consistency that fantasy managers look for with only one point and a minus-4 rating in his last games.