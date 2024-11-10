Brazeau notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Brazeau helped out on a Brad Marchand tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Brazeau is a bit of an interesting case for fantasy, as he's not an established scorer. He's at six points, 18 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating over 14 outings this season, including three points in his last five games. He's currently on the second line and second power-play unit, which may give him some streaming appeal in favorable matchups.