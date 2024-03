Brazeau (undisclosed) will play Monday versus the Maple Leafs.

Brazeau is projected to be back on the fourth line in Monday's contest after missing Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders. He could also see time on the second power-play unit if Pavel Zacha (lower body) is unavailable. Brazeau has one goal, one assist, eight shots on net, five blocked shots and four hits in five NHL appearances this season.