Brazeau (upper body) will not be available until after the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports Monday.

Brazeau has already missed seven straight contests due to his upper-body injury. Once given the all-clear, Brazeau should challenge John Beecher for a spot in the lineup, though James van Riemsdyk figures to also be in the mix for minutes. In his limited NHL action this year, the 26-year-old Brazeau generated five goals on 31 shots, two assists and 43 hits in 19 NHL contests.