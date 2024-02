Brazeau scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars.

Brazeau was certainly noticeable in his NHL debut, leading the Bruins with five shots, including a wrister from the slot that beat Jake Oettinger to tie the game 2-2 early in the second period. The 26-year-old Brazeau could offer some scoring upside on Boston's fourth line after he posted 18 goals and 37 points in 49 games at AHL Providence this year.