General manager Don Sweeney said Thursday that Brazeau (upper body) is still week-to-week and is unlikely to play at the start of the playoff series versus Toronto, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Brazeau missed the last six games of the regular season after he was injured in Nashville on April 2. Brazeau finished the year with five goals and seven points in 19 games with the Bruins. Jakub Lauko replaced Brazeau on the third line and will likely be the odd-man out when Brazeau eventually returns to the lineup.