Brazeau scored a power-play goal on five shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Brazeau tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. He has three power-play points over his last eight contests, though he has just four points overall in that span. The 26-year-old forward is up to six goals, 11 points (four on the power play), 42 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating through 25 outings. He's filling a middle-six role.
More News
-
Bruins' Justin Brazeau: Scores power-play goal•
-
Bruins' Justin Brazeau: Produces assist in overtime loss•
-
Bruins' Justin Brazeau: Scores again Sunday•
-
Bruins' Justin Brazeau: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Bruins' Justin Brazeau: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Bruins' Justin Brazeau: Pots first goal of season•