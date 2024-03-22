Brazeau produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

It's the second straight multi-point effort for the 26-year-old rookie, who potted two goals with the man advantage against the Senators on Tuesday. Brazeau had only two points through his first 12 NHL games, but he's seeing time on the second power-play unit and has been using his size and grit to make his presence felt in front of the opposition net. While his current scoring pace won't last, Brazeau could still have some fantasy utility over the final weeks of the season.