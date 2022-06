Wissmann signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Tuesday.

Wissmann recorded four goals and 16 assists in 55 games with the Berlin Eisbaren this season, adding another seven points in 12 postseason contests. The towering blueliner will likely be in the mix for a spot on the Opening Night roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign, though he may need to spend some time adjusting to the North American style of play with AHL Providence.