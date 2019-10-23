Kuhlman suffered a hairline nondisplaced fracture in his right tibia and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Kuhlman suffered the injury in Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, and was seen sporting crutches at Tuesday's morning skate. The fact that the 24-year-old is out for at least month likely means his placement on injured reserve could be imminent in the near future. The team called up Anders Bjork to slot into the lineup, so expect him and Joakim Nordstrom (upper body) to see time with Kuhlman out for an extended period of time.