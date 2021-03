Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday that an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage in Kuhlman's hand, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Kuhlman suffered this injury while blocking a shot, so there may be some lingering swelling that needs to subside before he returns to the lineup. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day at this time. He wasn't a fixture in the lineup anyway, so his absence shouldn't affect the team's lineup too much.