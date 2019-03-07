The Bruins have recalled Kuhlman on an emergency basis.

Kuhlman gives the Bruins some added depth up front, with Marcus Johansson out for at least a week with a lung contusion. In four games with the big club this season, Kuhlman has notched a goal and two points, but at this stage it's unclear if he'll draw into the team's lineup right away or will initially serve as a spare forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories