Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Back with big club
The Bruins have recalled Kuhlman on an emergency basis.
Kuhlman gives the Bruins some added depth up front, with Marcus Johansson out for at least a week with a lung contusion. In four games with the big club this season, Kuhlman has notched a goal and two points, but at this stage it's unclear if he'll draw into the team's lineup right away or will initially serve as a spare forward.
