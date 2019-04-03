Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Big night in win
Kuhlman scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
It's the first multi-point performance of the 25-year-old rookie's brief NHL career. Kuhlman has three goals and five points in nine games for Boston, and with the club locked into the second spot in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage against the Leafs in the first round, he could see an increased workload in the final two games as key Bruins get a rest heading into the playoffs.
