Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Buries first NHL goal
Kuhlman scored a goal on his first NHL shot in a 6-5 win over the Sharks on Monday.
Kuhlman didn't do much in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Saturday, but he got in on the goal-scoring fun in the back-and-forth contest Monday. The undrafted 23-year-old also supplied two hits in the match.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...