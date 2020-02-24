Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Dipped to minors
Kuhlman was reassigned to AHL Providence in a likely paper transaction Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
In order to be eligible for the AHL playoffs, players need to be in the minors Monday. Considering Kuhlman has racked up six points in his last 15 outings while averaging 12:17 of ice time, the team may not even bother to officially announce this move or the one to bring him back up tomorrow. Fantasy owners should expect the Minnesota native to continue serving in a third-line role with Boston down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.