Kuhlman was reassigned to AHL Providence in a likely paper transaction Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

In order to be eligible for the AHL playoffs, players need to be in the minors Monday. Considering Kuhlman has racked up six points in his last 15 outings while averaging 12:17 of ice time, the team may not even bother to officially announce this move or the one to bring him back up tomorrow. Fantasy owners should expect the Minnesota native to continue serving in a third-line role with Boston down the stretch.