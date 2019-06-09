Kuhlman is expected to draw into the lineup for Sunday's Game 6 in St. Louis.

Sunday will be Kuhlman's first game since Game 3 against Columbus on April 30. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he likes the energy that the 23-year-old brings, and is expected to suit him up on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. In the wake of Kuhlman's return, the Bruins will scratch Steve Kampfer and roll with 12 forwards and six defensmen for Sunday's game.