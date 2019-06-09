Kuhlman is expected to draw into the lineup for Sunday's Game 6 in St. Louis.

Sunday will be Kuhlman's first game since Game 3 against Columbus on April 30. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he likes the energy that the 23-year-old brings, and is expected to suit him up on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. In the wake of Kuhlman's return, the Bruins will scratch Steve Kampfer and roll with 12 forwards and six defensmen for Sunday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories