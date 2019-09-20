Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Expected to play on Krejci's line
Kuhlman is viewed as the front-runner to start the season playing right wing on David Krejci's line, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports. "We know we have Kuhlman that can play [on the second line] and I don't think he's going to drop off. He may flat line, I don't know, but I don't think he's going to get worse," coach Bruce Cassidy noted.
It's a spot that Kuhlman manned during the final two games of the Stanley Cup Final, and barring any surprises he'll get the first crack at the job this season. Given Krejci's playmaking ability, it's a top-six assignment with a degree of fantasy upside, but it remains to be seen how high Kuhlman's offensive ceiling is. In any case, the University of Minnesota-Duluth product's energy and strong hockey IQ have led to this opportunity, so Kuhlman will be one to watch out of the gate to see if he can display enough scoring touch to hang on to his anticipated role.
