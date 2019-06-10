Kuhlman scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kuhlman was making only his seventh appearance of the postseason, as he lost his lineup spot to Chris Wagner (forearm) in the second round. Kuhlman has a goal and two helpers during the playoff run, and the goal Sunday may be enough for coach Bruce Cassidy to keep the rookie in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7.

More News
Our Latest Stories