Kuhlman scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kuhlman was making only his seventh appearance of the postseason, as he lost his lineup spot to Chris Wagner (forearm) in the second round. Kuhlman has a goal and two helpers during the playoff run, and the goal Sunday may be enough for coach Bruce Cassidy to keep the rookie in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7.