Kuhlman registered an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Kuhlman entered the lineup Monday after Craig Smith (lower body) couldn't suit up for Game 2. The 25-year-old Kuhlman made a quick impact with an assist on Charlie Coyle's first-period goal. Through 20 regular-season contests, Kuhlman had only two goals, 31 shots on net and 27 hits. He shouldn't be counted on for much offense in the playoffs, especially in a bottom-six role.