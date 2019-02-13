Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Gets NHL call
Kuhlman was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday.
With David Pastrnak (thumb) out for at least two weeks, Kuhlman has been called up to give Boston a healthy 13th forward for the team's upcoming five-game road trip. The MVP of the 2018 NCAA Championship for the victorious Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, Kuhlman has logged 25 points in 50 contests for Providence. More impressively, though, Kuhlman owns a plus-22 rating and has scored 16 points over his last 20 games.
