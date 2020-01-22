Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Headed for minors
Kuhlman was reassigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
With the Bruins off until Jan. 31 versus the Jets thanks to the All-Star break and their bye week, it certainly make sense for Kuhlman to get some additional ice time in. Providence plays three times before Boston suits up again, which should afford the center the ability to continue his recovery, considering he is just three games back from a 32-game absence due to injury. Fantasy owners can expect Kuhlman to be back with the big club ahead of its clash with Winnipeg.
