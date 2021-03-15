site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-karson-kuhlman-joins-active-roster-430077 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kuhlman was promoted to the active roster Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Kuhlman has three goals in five games with AHL Providence this season but has gone scoreless in three NHL games. He likely won't see any time with the NHL team barring several injuries.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read