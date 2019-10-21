Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Might sit Tuesday
Kuhlman (leg) is questionable for Tuesday night's game versus the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kuhlman missed Monday's practice after blocking a shot in the Bruins' last game, a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto, and could miss Tuesday's rematch as a result. Considering how banged up the B's are at the moment, they may have to summon help from the minors if Kuhlman can't go Tuesday.
