Kuhlman (leg) is questionable for Tuesday night's game versus the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kuhlman missed Monday's practice after blocking a shot in the Bruins' last game, a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto, and could miss Tuesday's rematch as a result. Considering how banged up the B's are at the moment, they may have to summon help from the minors if Kuhlman can't go Tuesday.