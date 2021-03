Kuhlman (hand) wasn't at practice Friday.

Kuhlman, who logged his first goal of the season Thursday night against the Islanders, was having a strong game before exiting the contest after he blocked a shot with his left hand in the third period, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports. If Kuhlman is forced to miss time, it looks like Zach Senyshyn (upper body) could move into the lineup in his place.