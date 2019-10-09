Kuhlman was up and down the lines during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Vegas.

Despite starting on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, Kuhlman spent most of the game on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen. The little fantasy value Kuhlman has is tied to his spot on the second line, so if he continues to play on the third line, you should look to replace him on your roster. However, he did manage two shots and a team-high five hits in only 11:58 in ice time.