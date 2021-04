Kuhlman scored a goal on his only shot and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Kuhlman showed a shooter's touch on his first-period goal, sniping a shot from the right faceoff circle to tie the game at 1-1 with 2:27 left in the frame. It was just the second goal in 11 games this season for the 25-year-old, who logged just over 11 minutes of ice time on Boston's fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Trent Frederic.