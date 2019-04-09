Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Preparing for playoffs
Kuhlman, who made the playoff roster, skated with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk in Monday's practice, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Kuhlman made quite the impression over 11 regular season games, as the rookie produced three goals and two assists to complement a plus-5 rating. The Minnesota native also boasted a gaudy shooting percentage (20.0) over 12:09 of average ice time, and he very well could be an X-factor in the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...