Kuhlman, who made the playoff roster, skated with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk in Monday's practice, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Kuhlman made quite the impression over 11 regular season games, as the rookie produced three goals and two assists to complement a plus-5 rating. The Minnesota native also boasted a gaudy shooting percentage (20.0) over 12:09 of average ice time, and he very well could be an X-factor in the playoffs.