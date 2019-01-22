Kuhlman has recorded 13 points in his last 13 games with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Kuhlman's recent surge brings his season total to 22 points (including nine goals) in 43 games in his first full season as a pro since being signed by the Bruins following last year's NCAA Frozen Four. The 23-year-old's production of late puts him in the conversation for a potential NHL call-up at some point this season. While the University of Minnesota-Duluth product doesn't profile as a big fantasy contributor, his energy, versatility and strong hockey IQ could lead to Kuhlman eventually carving out a bottom-six role with the big club.