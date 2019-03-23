Kuhlman was called up from AHL Providence on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Kuhlman's ascension to the big stage comes in the wake of news that Sean Kuraly will miss four weeks with a fractured hand. The Minnesota-Duluth product -- who claimed a number of awards for his 2017-18 championship season -- is an intriguing upside play for the final eight games that remain in the regular season for the Bruins, but don't expect him to seize a top-six role.