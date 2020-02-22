Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Registers helper in win
Kuhlman managed an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Kuhlman had been in quite the cold spell entering Friday, with no points in his previous seven outings. The 24-year-old now has six points, 40 shots and 34 hits through 22 appearances this year. He toils in a bottom-six role and doesn't contribute enough in any given category to earn fantasy attention.
