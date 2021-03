Kuhlman (hand) will play in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kuhlman underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage, but the 25-year-old sat out Saturday's win over the Sabres. However, he'll return to action Sunday, slotting into a bottom-six role. The Minnesota native has recorded a goal, 12 shots on net and seven hits through seven games this year.