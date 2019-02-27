The Bruins have recalled Kuhlman on an emergency basis.

It's worth noting that both Noel Acciari (undisclosed) and Patrice Bergeron (undisclosed) weren't at practice Wednesday, which prompted the Bruins to recall both Kuhlman and Peter Cehlarik. In four games with the big club this season, the 23-year-old Kuhlman has notched a goal and two points, en route to making a case for a spot up front for Boston's stretch/playoff run.