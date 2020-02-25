Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Second-line duty on tap Tuesday
Kuhlman is set to work on the Bruins' second line, along with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci in Tuesday night's game against the Flames, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.
Kuhlman, who has recorded one goal and six points in 23 NHL games this season, is slated to see second-line duty Tuesday, but that figures to be a temporary assignment, given that trade deadline acquisition Ondrej Kase (illness) could debut with Boston (on Krejci's line) as soon as Thursday night against the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.