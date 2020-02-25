Kuhlman is set to work on the Bruins' second line, along with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci in Tuesday night's game against the Flames, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

Kuhlman, who has recorded one goal and six points in 23 NHL games this season, is slated to see second-line duty Tuesday, but that figures to be a temporary assignment, given that trade deadline acquisition Ondrej Kase (illness) could debut with Boston (on Krejci's line) as soon as Thursday night against the Stars.