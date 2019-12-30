Kuhlman (leg) was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

This doesn't appear to be a conditioning assignment, so Kuhlman would need have been medically cleared prior to his demotion. Considering the Minnesota native hasn't played since Oct. 19, a run of 32 games on the shelf, some time in the minors should help him get back up to game speed. Prior to getting hurt, the natural center went eight games without a point while averaging 12:53 of ice time. If he can show he is back to 100 percent, Kuhlman could find his way back to Boston before long.