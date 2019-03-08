Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Sent to AHL
The Bruins have assigned Kuhlman to AHL Providence.
Kuhlman was up with the big club for Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers, logging 12:14 worth of ice time. Kuhlman's quick demotion following his emergency recall hints that Jake DeBrusk (lower body) may be able to return to action Saturday against the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...