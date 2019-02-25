Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Sent to minors in paper move
Kuhlman was assigned to AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the Providence Journal reports.
However, don't expect Kuhlman to stay in the minors long. This is expected to be a paper move, as a player has to be on an AHL roster on trade deadline day in order to be eligible to be sent down again later in the season. The 25-year-old will likely be recalled almost immediately.
