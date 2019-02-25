Kuhlman was assigned to AHL Providence on Monday, Mark Divver of the Providence Journal reports.

However, don't expect Kuhlman to stay in the minors long. This is expected to be a paper move, as a player has to be on an AHL roster on trade deadline day in order to be eligible to be sent down again later in the season. The 25-year-old will likely be recalled almost immediately.

