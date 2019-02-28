Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Sent to Providence
Kuhlman was assigned to AHL Providence on Thursday.
Kuhlman recorded a goal and an assist in four contests with the Bruins. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has carded 12 goals and 25 points in 50 AHL contests in 2018-19.
