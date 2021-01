Kuhlman will make his season debut with the Bruins on Saturday against the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Kuhlman had been practicing with AHL Providence, but he's evidently been added to the NHL roster ahead of Saturday's contest and is expected to skate on Boston's second line against Washington. The 25-year-old forward picked up six points in 25 top-level appearances in 2019-20.