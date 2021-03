Kuhlman (hand) won't play Saturday against the Sabres, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kuhlman, who blocked a shot with his left hand Thursday night against the Islanders, is slated to undergo an MRI and figures to miss time beyond Saturday, based on Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic's report that the winger was unable to hold a stick Friday. Look for Zach Senyshyn (upper body) to move into Boston's lineup in Kuhlman's place.