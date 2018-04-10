Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Signs with Boston
The Bruins have signed Kuhlman to a two-year contract.
Kuhlman, whose deal is worth an average annual value of $750,000, is now poised to join AHL Providence (on an Amateur Tryout Agreement) for the rest of the 2017-18 season. The forward is coming off a strong effort in the recent NCAA Tournament, which saw him earn most outstanding player honors in both the Frozen Four and the NCAA West Regional, while captaining the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The 22-year-old logged 13 goals and 20 points in 44 games for the Bulldogs during the regular season, with Kuhlman capping his senior year by tallying a goal and an assist in his team's 2-1 victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA title game. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder brings energy, versatility and a strong hockey IQ to the table, further bolstering the Bruins' already strong prospect group up front.
