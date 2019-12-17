Kuhlman, who suffered a fractured leg back in October, skated with Bruins skills coach Kim Brandvold on Monday, NESN's Lauren Campbell reports.

That's a sign of progress for Kuhlman, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action. Once he's cleared to play, there's a chance he'll head to the AHL for a spell, but that will hinge on the state of the big club's forward corps (health-wise) at that time. In eight games with Boston prior to his injury, Kuhlman did not record a point.