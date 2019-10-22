Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Sporting crutches
Kuhlman (leg) was seen using crutches ahead of Tuesday's game-day skate, per Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald, which likely rules him out against Toronto.
Kuhlman was considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's tilt, but the fact that he was still on crutches doesn't bode well for a return in the near future. After the clash with the Maple Leafs, the Bruins are off until Saturday's matchup with Blues, which could give Kuhlman enough time to get back to 100 percent. Recently recalled Anders Bjork figures to slot into the lineup.
