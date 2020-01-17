Kuhlman picked up two assists in only 9:56 of ice time during a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

After fracturing his leg on a blocked shot in October, Kuhlman missed 32 games and spent time in the AHL before returning for Thursday's tilt. The 24-year-old showed he was ready to play, particularly on his second assist finding Par Lindholm in front of the net through traffic. With the Bruins sending Brett Ritchie down to AHL Providence, Kuhlman has a big opportunity to secure a spot on the right wing, and will likely get some chances with David Krejci on the second line.