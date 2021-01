Kuhlman has missed the first two days of Boston's training camp with an undisclosed issue, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

The Bruins likely won't release any details regarding the reason for Kuhlman's absence, but he'll want to get back on the ice as soon as possible, as he's already on the outside looking in for a spot in Boston's bottom six. The 25-year-old forward posted six points in 25 games with the big club last campaign.