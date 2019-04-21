Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Will draw into lineup Sunday
Kuhlman will slot into the lineup in Sunday's Game 6 matchup with Toronto.
Kuhlman and Joakim Nordstrom will both replace David Backes (healthy scratch) and Chris Wagner (undisclosed), providing Boston with some speed in the bottom-six rotation. In 11 games with the Bruins this season, Kuhlman posted five points and averaged 12:09 of ice time per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...