Kuhlman will slot into the lineup in Sunday's Game 6 matchup with Toronto.

Kuhlman and Joakim Nordstrom will both replace David Backes (healthy scratch) and Chris Wagner (undisclosed), providing Boston with some speed in the bottom-six rotation. In 11 games with the Bruins this season, Kuhlman posted five points and averaged 12:09 of ice time per game.

