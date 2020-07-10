Kuhlman is skating with the Bruins on Friday prior to Monday's Phase 3 camp kickoff, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Kuhlman was a healthy scratch for three of his last four regular-season contests, which means he's unlikely to get into a game for Boston during the playoffs. The 24-year-old center will need a new contract in the offseason; however, as a restricted free agent, he figures to be back with the Bruins for the 2020-21 campaign, and he should compete for a spot on the 23-man roster.