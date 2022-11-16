site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Bruins' Keith Kinkaid: Heads to AHL
Kinkaid was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday.
Kinkaid stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 3-1 win against Buffalo on Saturday. He was sent down because Jeremy Swayman (lower body) is ready to return.
